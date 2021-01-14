Mild weather persists through tomorrow, with some showers arriving

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 49.
TONIGHT: Clouds Thicken. Lo 32.
FRIDAY: Showers Develop Late Day. Hi 48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
A weak trough crossing through this morning will bring clouds to Central PA, but likely no precipitation. Northern PA could see a few snow showers, but that’s about it. Clouds will dominate today, but the sun is likely to peek out occasionally this afternoon. Today will be mild with highs approaching 50°. Clouds re-thicken tonight with lows around freezing.
A front will provide scattered rain showers that will start to develop by late Friday. Tomorrow evening looks damp, with light rain continuing at times Friday night. Rainfall amounts should be right around 0.10″ before wrapping up before sunrise Saturday morning. Winds increase later tomorrow as well and will stay breezy Saturday into Sunday. Slightly cooler air will settle into the Mid-Atlantic for early next week, but temperatures will stay at or slightly above average.
-Meteorologist Brett Thackara