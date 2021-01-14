Mild weather persists through tomorrow, with some showers arriving

The Polar Vortex is a naturally occurring area of low pressure that spins around the north pole every winter. Our weather here at home changes as the strength of the polar vortex changes. When the vortex weakens, the typical cold it bottles up near the poles is displaced, allowing rounds of Arctic air to spill into the northern United States. When the polar vortex is unusually strong like during the winter of '19-'20, cold air is kept at bay and we stay mild.

Typically, a weakening of the vortex is initiated by a process known as stratospheric warming. Remember the polar vortex meteorologists usually refer to is located in the stratosphere which is a layer of the earth's atmosphere approximately 10-30 miles above the surface. Waves in the lower atmosphere can be so intense that they propagate upward into the stratosphere which can raise stratospheric temperatures by several degrees Celsius. If the warming is intense and fast enough, it can cause a complete disruption of the polar vortex as typical westerly winds aloft are weakened and reversed. The vortex can either be displaced from the pole or split into two, which can cause strong 'blocking' of high pressure over the pole and typically leads to more impactful winter weather over the mid-latitudes.