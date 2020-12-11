Mild weekend ahead, active weather pattern ahead

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 55.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 55.

Yesterday proved to be pleasant and mild and it kicked off an unseasonably warm stretch that will last through the weekend here in Central PA. Today should be pleasant with plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and highs in the mid-50s. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the 30s. The weekend will continue to be mild as a southerly breeze develops and daytime highs reach into the mid-50s again. Clouds will increase quickly during the day on Saturday, so we may not see a ton of sunshine with the warm-up. The warmth will also bring limited rain showers, but most of these showers arrive after sunset Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain amounts should remain less than a tenth of an inch. Sunday afternoon looks dry, and if we can get a few peeks of sun, temperatures could reach into the upper 50s!

Next week will be active for the eastern U.S. Cold air from Canada will begin to sink southward across New England while a soaking rain tracks through Virginia and the Carolinas. We will be stuck in the middle, but favoring the colder and dry airmass for Monday and Tuesday. The latest trends with this storm do bring some stray showers into the region Monday afternoon. We will continue to watch the trends over the weekend. Another system develops in the Mississippi Valley late Tuesday and strengthens along the east coast Wednesday. This system will be much closer to Central PA and could actually lead to a wintry mix across portions of the state. Long-range model guidance has not verified well recently, so our weather team will closely monitor this system over the next couple of days to see whether this storm is just another miss for us, or we could actually experience some wintry mix (or even snow) for the first time this season. Stay tuned and we’ll continue to track it for you. Mid-December looks active!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara