Mild & windy today, rain & wind tonight

TODAY: Mild & Windy, Showers Develop. Hi 62. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain & Wind. Lo 40. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

FRIDAY: Clearing & Colder, Windy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Clouds increased yesterday with an official high just shy of 50°. The rain stayed away but that won’t be the case today as a potent cold front bears down on Central PA. Today will offer cloudy skies with a dry morning. Ahead of that strong cold front, highs will jump into the lower 60s later today! A period of rain will start late this afternoon with most areas receiving between 0.25-0.50″ through tonight. Some areas may pick up closer to 1″ if some downpours occur tonight, which is possible as the front moves through. Even a rumble of thunder of two cannot be ruled out.

The main story with this front, however, won’t be the rain. It will be the winds. Today and tonight will be quite windy. Gusts of over 40 mph are possible and the winds won’t quit! Strong, gusty winds continue behind the front for Friday too. Northwesterly winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are possible tomorrow with colder temperatures returning. We won’t be tapping into arctic air for the weekend, but it will still be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. Winds hang around for Saturday too as a clipper pushes just north of Pennsylvania. A few flurries are possible, but most locations will have a dry weekend. Winds finally back down a bit for Sunday. A look ahead to next week shows a significant warmup to start, with showery periods as we get into the middle part of the week. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, winter storms are non-existant.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara