Mild with a few more clouds today and tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 46.

TONIGHT: Clouds Thicken. Lo 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 50.

Quiet weather continues today and much like the past few mornings, it will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the 20s for most backyards this morning. There will be patchy frost again too. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and a mild afternoon as winds turn more southwesterly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and even warmer air moves in for Thursday with 50° not out of reach. More clouds move in for tonight and tomorrow.

A front will cross the region Friday night and early Saturday, bringing with it our next chance for mainly light rain showers. As colder air moves in Saturday, conditions turn a bit breezy as the showers exit by lunchtime. Temperatures this weekend cool down some, but will still be above average for mid January.

Colder air is poised to stick around next week although temperatures will still be close to seasonable averages. Some flurries are possible next week, but no major storms on the horizon yet.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara