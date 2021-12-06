Mild with a few showers today, turning windy later today and tonight

TODAY: Stray Showers, Mild & Windy. Hi 62. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Colder. Lo 29. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Cold & Breezy. Hi 39. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

We’ve been on a bit of a roller coaster ride lately with temperatures, and that looks to continue today. Although meteorological winter began on December 1st, it may be acting more like Spring outside at times this week. Today, for example, will be another mild day with temperatures reaching the low 60s ahead of a cold front. However, the warmth will be limited in duration as the front sweeps through during the afternoon, bringing some stray showers with it followed by colder and windy conditions for this evening and tonight. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times, so make sure those Christmas decorations are tied down. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies and you’ll likely hear those gusty winds overnight too. Temperatures tumble into the upper 20s tonight. Tomorrow looks like a quiet day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday remains a tricky forecast as an area of low pressure tries to come together to the south of Pennsylvania. In the last 24 hours, the trend has been for a colder solution, but also a weaker storm. At this time it appears only scattered light snow showers are possible with a quick-moving system. The earlier model runs with heavier snow appear to be anomalies. The best forecast as of today is for some scattered snow showers Wednesday morning with a mostly cloudy day after. Accumulating snow doesn’t look to be in the cards. Chilly air will stick around into Thursday. Some light rain showers are possible early Friday before a stronger system looms next weekend, threatening to bring rainy and mild conditions back to the area. December looks to feature plenty of ups and downs too it would appear, but so far at least, snow looks limited. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara