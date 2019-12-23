Mild with quiet weather leading up to Christmas

TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 51.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 30.

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 44.

We will kick off this Christmas week with a spectacular day. With sunshine and a southwest breeze, temperatures should eclipse 50 degrees for many backyards. A weak cold front will cross the region tonight, cooling us off into the 40s for Tuesday and Christmas Day, but even that will still be above average when it comes to the high temperature. No rain is expected through the holiday, with fairly quiet weather across the entirety of the Northeast. This is great news for travelers, but bad news if you are looking for a white Christmas. There’s always next year my friends!

Some unsettled weather will return toward the end of the week as a stronger storm develops over the central United States. At this point, it appears only a few showers would cross Friday with a weaker disturbance, with a better chance for some rain Sunday as a stronger front sweeps through. It looks to turn much colder for next week, so enjoy the milder and dry weather this week as much as you can! Any rainfall by week’s end looks light too and won’t disrupt things too much. We’ll keep you posted through the holiday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara