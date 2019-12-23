More clouds for Thursday, still mild through the end of the week

TODAY: Increasing Clouds and Mild. High 44.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low 34.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Patchy AM Showers and Drizzle. High 46.

Christmas Day brought plenty of sunshine and temperatures nearing 50 degrees! Today however, we will see an increase in clouds throughout the day with temperatures lingering in the low to mid 40s for most.

We remain dry until tomorrow morning when a few light showers and patchy drizzle slowly develops. As the showers dissipate Friday afternoon, we expect the clouds to remain for much of your Friday evening.

Saturday will be sunny and mild with highs once again approaching 50 degrees. Sunday will be warmer, but scattered showers will linger throughout the day. Slightly cooler air looks to be ushered into the region early next week as we round out the decade!

-Meteorologist Ross Mummah