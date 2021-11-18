Mild with showers today, cold and blustery tomorrow

TODAY: Mild & Breezy. Showers Develop After 2pm. Hi 67. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Blustery. Lo 34. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Blustery. Hi 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A warm front will eventually allow warmer air to surge in today after Central PA was entrenched with cold air damming yesterday. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh warmed up nicely on Wednesday, but a wedge of cold air was sandwiched in between. Harrisburg’s high temperature only made it to 52°. That cold air remains in place early today with patchy fog around too. High temperatures ahead of the front today should make it into the 60s, assuming the cold air can finally get scoured out of the valley. The cold front approaches during the afternoon, with showers expected to move in from west to east after 2pm. The rain will be light for the most part and should wrap up tonight as much colder, drier air works southward. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will crash into the mid-30s with winds picking up too. Tomorrow will be a raw and blustery day with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds.

The weekend will stay chilly overall with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure builds in late Friday, maintaining dry weather through the weekend. Some clouds build in for the second half of Saturday and Sunday looks cloudy and raw. Another front looks to barrel through next Monday, bringing some showers but more importantly much colder air for the middle of next week. At the moment, Thanksgiving is looking mainly dry but seasonable with highs in the lower 50s. Looks like quiet travel weather for our area…we’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara