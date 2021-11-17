Milder air arrives for the next two days, showers later Thursday

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Milder. Hi 57.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Cold. Lo 47.

THURSDAY: Afternoon & Evening Showers, Breezy. Hi 67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A warm front will lift through the area today, ushering in some afternoon clearing (after some morning clouds), and warmer air with highs pushing into the upper 50s. It will be a lovely mid-November day, but for areas north of Harrisburg, it might take most of the day to flush out the clouds and cool air. It will get even warmer on Thursday with highs pushing well into the 60s. Most of the daylight hours will be dry, but a strong cold front will push through by evening, bringing some (mainly light) showers that will last for a few hours. Much colder air then builds in for Thursday night and Friday, with highs by Friday only in the mid-40s. Can’t rule out a few lake effect flurries or snow showers over the mountains Thursday night too. Tomorrow and Friday will be blustery as the next shot of cold air pushes southward into Central PA.

The weekend will stay chilly overall with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure builds in late-Friday, maintaining dry and mostly sunny weather through the weekend. Another front looks to barrel through next Monday, bringing some showers but more importantly much colder air for the middle of next week. At the moment, Thanksgiving is looking mainly dry but seasonably cool.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara