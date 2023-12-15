TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 51.

SUNDAY: Showers, Breezy. Hi 48.

Our sunny streak continues for two more days, along with added warmth! Both Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the 50s! It’s been quite the week and before more gloomy weather settles in for the second half of the weekend, get out and enjoy that bright orb in the sky!

This Sunday (like our last 2 Sundays) will be soggy with a large storm bringing another steady, soaking rain to the Mid-Atlantic. East flow setting up Saturday night will draw clouds and moisture into the region by early Sunday. While Sunday won’t feature heavy rain until evening, there will be showers and drizzle around during the day. The heaviest rain from this storm will come Sunday night and early Monday morning with rain amounts likely ranging between 1-2″. It will be breezy with this storm too, with winds staying up through Monday and even beyond.

Blustery conditions follow on Tuesday (with the potential for some snow showers) with quiet weather to follow through the end of next week. Winter begins next Thursday. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara