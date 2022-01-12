Milder the next two days, but a cold blast returns for the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Milder. Hi 42. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 28.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Mild. Hi 46.

Today will feature another bitter cold start with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits early today. The snow and ice pack from the weekend is still having an impact on our morning temperatures! Later today, however, a southerly breeze will help to usher in milder temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 40s with plenty of sun and just a few clouds. Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s, so not as cold as the previous few nights.

The next trough swings through tomorrow, bringing a few flurries to the western mountains. Most places will stay dry with some clouds. It will likely be our warmest day of the next 7 with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Much cooler air then settles back in for the weekend with highs back down into the 30s Friday. Friday will be a blustery day as cold air rushes in from the north.

Cold air will be established Saturday with high temperatures only in the low 20s and overnight lows into Sunday dipping into the lower teens. Some big shifts are taking place for the weekend, with a storm that previously looked to stay well south of Central PA now having an opportunity to swing north along the coast. Confidence is growing in an impactful winter storm somewhere in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for the Sunday-Monday timeframe depending on the exact track. It’s still way too early for specifics locally, but it’s possible we see a period of heavy snow or a wintry mix (or both) starting Sunday night and wrapping up late Monday. Keep checking back for details. Conditions will dry out next week but stay chilly (and blustery!) with highs in the 30s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara