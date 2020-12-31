Milder through this weekend with more rounds of rain

NEW YEARS EVE: AM Rain Showers, Some Wet Snowflakes Could Mix In. PM Drier, Remaining Cloudy. Highs near 50° in the Morning, Mid-40s Through the Afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 30.

NEW YEARS DAY: Rain Develops by Afternoon, Pockets of Late AM Freezing Drizzle North & Northwest of Harrisburg. High 37.

A slow-moving cold front is bringing a round of scattered light showers to the region this morning. There are areas of snow over western PA too! The mild weather east of the mountains though should allow most of our precipitation to fall as plain rain, but a few wet snowflakes could mix in. Temperatures this morning start near 50° and will gradually fall as the front sinks south. Rain should shut off by lunch time as temperatures dip to the mid-40s. Later this evening and overnight skies temporarily clear as lows drop to around 30°.

New Years Eve and very early New Years Day will be dry to start 2021. The most recent model guidance keep the majority of the incoming round of rain away from the Midstate until the afternoon hours tomorrow. The start of the rain should be light, and the timing of this rain is important as temperatures are close to 32°. This means the light rain could start out as freezing drizzle for some colder locations before turning over to plain rain. The highest chances for freezing drizzle/rain will likely be over the northern/western ridges and valleys.

The rain that does fall on Friday could add up to about a half inch to even 3/4 of an inch. Conditions slowly dry out through Saturday morning with a few showers lingering ahead of daybreak. Saturday should be a mild day with highs in the low 50s.

This active weather pattern continues with another system running up from the south. This next one for Sunday does not appear to be very strong or come with much rain. Lighter, scattered showers with temperatures around 40° are the most likely outcome.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso