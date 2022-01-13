Milder today, blustery Friday, tracking Nor’easter for Sunday night

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries. Hi 45.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Clearing & Blustery. Hi 40. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Another trough swings through today, bringing a few flurries and plenty of clouds. Most places will stay dry and rather overcast. It will likely be our warmest day of the next 7 with highs in the low to mid-40s. It didn’t warm up as much as we expected yesterday, however, so we’ll see just how mild we can get today with more clouds. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with lows around 30°.

Cold air quickly returns tomorrow with winds increasing out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Highs for Friday will warm near 40° as skies clear with blustery conditions. Those north winds tomorrow will usher in major cold air for the weekend. Temperatures plummet into the lower teens Friday night.

Saturday will certainly be cold. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the 20s on Saturday. There will be more clouds than sun and a bit of a breeze again adding to the chill. The establishment of the cold air plays an important role in the developing Nor’Easter for late Sunday.

Our region will be impacted by a Nor’Easter that is forecast to develop on Sunday. If this system was all snow, our team would be ready to start providing snow amounts. But it’s not going to be that easy. Warm air could play a large role in determining snow amounts Sunday night as the storm intensifies along the coast and changes the snow to rain in some areas. Although cold air will be established at the onset, most guidance at this time favors an inland track for the low allowing our region to see warm air intrusion. This means that the precipitation will likely fall as snow to start on Sunday night and then mix with sleet before possibly changing over to plain rain. More specific timing can be determined as we get closer to the event.

This storm could wrap up before lunchtime Monday with windy and colder conditions to follow. As always, we will be updating this page more frequently to give you the latest information on the storm. A better idea of how much snow will fall from this system will likely come by tomorrow. As of now, the track favors western PA for the bullseye of heavy snow, but it’s early yet. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara