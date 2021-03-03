Milder today, but brisk weather returns for the end of the week

TODAY: Sunny & Milder. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 34. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today will be a fantastic one with highs back in the low to mid 50s and a westerly breeze at times. Despite the chilly start, it will be warm up nicely this afternoon. Tonight will bring a few passing clouds with lows in the mid 30s, so not as chilly.

An upper level low will back into the Northeast U.S. on Thursday and Friday, bringing the return of seasonable chill but still plenty of sunshine locally. Highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will be in the 20s through the weekend with breezy conditions. There is growing confidence in a significant warm-up as we head into next week with sunshine and highs back in the 50s starting Monday. We could see an extended run of 60s by the middle of next week! No rain is in the forecast over the next seven days either. Enjoy the quiet and sunshine!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara