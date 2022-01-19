Milder today, clipper tonight, rain ending as snow tomorrow morning

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Milder. Hi 43. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Showers To Light Snow. Lo 29.

THURSDAY: Light AM Snow, Blustery. Hi 32. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

The winds finally died down last night with temperatures dropping into the 20s to start this morning. A southwesterly breeze will then provide our warmest day of the week today as we peak in the lower to mid-40s this afternoon. Clouds increase later today ahead of a clipper system that will move through tonight.

As the clipper gets closer, a stray rain shower or sprinkle could occur as we move into the evening. A better chance for rain showers occurs closer to midnight as a front moves through the area. Colder air will produce snow on the tail end of this front and along a wave riding along it. As this transition occurs, there will be enough snow to cause some travel concerns for the Thursday morning commute. Accumulations are expected to be light, but any morning travel will likely be impacted, especially for our southern tier. A coating to 3″ of snow is expected from 4am-8am Thursday.

The timeline for early Thursday.

Snowfall forecast for early Thursday.

Arctic air returns behind the snow for Thursday and stays for the weekend. By Friday, lows will be in the single digits for some backyards again, with highs only in the lower 20s. There is still some potential for snow from a coastal storm on Saturday. At this time, most model guidance suggests it stays east of Pennsylvania. We have seen these storms wiggle west so we want to keep a close eye on it. If we do get any snow, the timing would be Friday night into Saturday. For now, we’ll leave the weekend dry, but we aren’t completely writing off the coastal storm just yet. Stay tuned, we’ll continue to follow the trends over the coming days. In the meantime, don’t be caught off guard by the light snow tomorrow morning.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara