Mix of clouds and sun today as low hangs off coast; evening showers possible SE

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Evening Showers SE. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 26.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 38. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

We are tracking some coastal moisture that will be streaming northward early this morning and through this evening too. While most of the moisture will stay east of our region, it’s possible some of it grazes our eastern counties (Lebanon, Lancaster) this morning. Temperatures will be cold enough (upper 20s/low 30s) for it to fall as a spotty wintry mix of light freezing rain or sleet. Widespread issues are not expected, but it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to create a few slick spots. Again any issues should be very isolated and only during the morning when temperatures are below freezing. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing (near 40°) everywhere with more clouds east of the Susquehanna and more sunshine west. The latest hi-res guidance suggests some evening showers are possible SE of Harrisburg in York and Lancaster Counties. It won’t be much rain and most places locally will stay dry. But it is worth a mention as the low works its way northward and eventually pushes eastward tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 20s.

A cold front tonight will bring us some cooler air by Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s with a stiff breeze. But beyond that, milder air will take over for the rest of the week. Highs peak on Wednesday near 50°! The rest of the week will stay in the 40s for highs until the second half of the weekend. A couple of weak clipper systems will cross late in the week, with a few light rain or snow showers possible Thursday and just an increase in some clouds through Friday. A few light snow showers or rain showers are possible with a separate clipper Friday night into Saturday. Overall though, very little (if any) measurable precipitation is expected through the start of next weekend.

We continue to watch the trends for next Sunday into Monday as a big trough of low pressure and possible coastal storm form. At this time though it is far too early to say anything concrete about that part of the forecast. Given the fact we keep missing out on these, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for any snow just yet. We’ll continue to monitor the trends though. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara