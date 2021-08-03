Mix of sun and clouds next two days, late week warm-up on tap

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 82.

The week kicked off with a refreshing Monday yesterday. Low humidity and sunshine provided a pleasant day with highs just under 80°! It was stellar weather for early August! Can it continue? We think so.

Much of this week will remain comfortable with highs in the 80s. A nearly stationary coastal front will keep clouds along the coast this week. Although we do not expect any rain from the front, there is some uncertainty about the amount of cloud cover locally each day. Clouds from this coastal system will start to increase today. While the sun will remain dominant, don’t be surprised at overcast skies at times. At this point, we are forecasting a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday now looking mostly sunny and warmer as the stationary front pushes further eastward. Again, at this point, rain chances look almost non-existent for the rest of the work week.

The upcoming weekend features a return of 90° heat. Some t-storms may develop Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening, but any storm development will be limited. It appears the weekend will really kick off another hot and dry stretch with the 90s lasting through most of next week. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara