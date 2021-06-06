More 90-degree heat today, humidity and storm chances ramp up this week

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 71. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Stray PM Storms. Hi 92. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Stray PM Storms. Hi 89. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

No record warmth today, but we were within 5° due to a high of 94°! A few more clouds were hanging around today, however there was very little humidity in the air. The dry air helped with the surge in temperatures to the low and mid-90s, but it also made it a little more tolerable to be outside. Temperatures do not fall quickly this evening with lows in the low 70s. Temperatures may not drop below 80° until after 10 PM!

The humidity really ramps up Monday and that will increase our storm chances by the afternoon. Scattered storms are expected, and one or two storms could pack gusty winds. With dew points climbing to tropical levels and several disturbances swinging through, scattered storms can be expected each day from Monday through Friday. That does not mean any day will be a washout, but slow-moving downpours could occur so keep an eye to the sky if you have plans to be outside. By Friday, we tap into more of an east flow which will keep us cloudy and more unsettled. Rain looks most widespread this day, but the lack of sunshine means storms are unlikely.

The heat and humidity starts to back off as we approach next weekend, and that should lower storm chances as well. Highs will return to near seasonable levels by next Saturday as a front swings through and a trough settles into the northeast.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso