More breezy weather ahead, mild weather sticks around too (for now)…

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 28.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday’s high of 53° was the warmest since the beginning of January. It was a nice change from the persistent cold we’ve been dealing with since then. We have more mild days ahead this week and there will be milder stretches balancing the cold days too as we move into mid-February. The long cold stretches of January are behind us.

A weak front brought stray showers last night with winds increasing behind it through today. It will continue to be mild with a mix of clouds and sun and maybe a stray sprinkle during the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s today with that pesky westerly wind continuing to blow. Tonight will bring decreasing clouds with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week and will offer more sunshine too. This mild air stems from another approaching front. The front moves through late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This is when another stray shower or two will be possible, but just like last night, rain amounts should stay negligible. We squeeze in one more 50° day Saturday before the northerly winds push cold Canadian air back into Central PA for Sunday and early next week. There is still a storm off the coast for Super Bowl Sunday that could bring a few snow showers to the region. We’ll continue to monitor the trends on that system heading into the weekend. Valentine’s Day looks dry and cold.

By next Wednesday, a return to mild air and another stretch of unseasonable warmth develops. This back and forth with warm and cold will last into late February.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara