More clouds and mild weather through Christmas weekend

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy, milder by the afternoon. High 50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, stray light showers. Lo 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with stray light showers. Total rainfall near a tenth of an inch. High 54.

A few areas of light snow grazed the Midstate early this morning, but now that snow has moved on to the east with a warm front. Milder air is moving into western PA already as temperatures west of the mountains are approaching 50°. This wind shift from the south will allow a stretch of unseasonably mild conditions today as we approach 50 degrees by the afternoon. Not bad despite very little sun for the day. We also stay dry for anyone planning to attend Christmas Eve services this evening.

We begin to see rain showers approaching Friday night. We remain above freezing locally, so there isn’t a concern for icy conditions. Rain showers continue light and spotty throughout Christmas Day with total rainfall near a tenth of an inch.

Sunday will be dry and seasonably mild with more sunshine expected by the afternoon.

A look ahead to next week shows more mild and unsettled conditions. Although Monday will be chilly with a passing rain or snow shower, the overall pattern suggests mild and damp conditions for the middle of the week.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso