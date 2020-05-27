More clouds today, but staying dry…until tomorrow that is

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 78.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle. Lo 67.

THURSDAY: Scattered Light Showers. Hi 80.

How great was yesterday? Central PA waited a long time – most of Spring! – for a day like yesterday. Wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the 80s with only a touch of humidity made the day just about perfect, especially for many of us that have been staying home and needed a chance to get out. Today will stay dry, but more clouds will be present thanks to a strong easterly flow and a low moving up the east coast. Highs will be in the upper 70s, still seasonable. Tonight will introduce the chance for drizzle with lows in the 60s.

Scattered light showers will return tomorrow as the low continues its journey up the coast. Depending on if we get some afternoon clearing, temperatures may climb close to 80°. Rain amounts are expected to be light, less than 0.10″ The warmest and most humid day this week will be Friday immediately ahead of a cold front. The arrival of the front along with some stronger upper level winds means we will have some organized thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening. It’s still too early to tell if severe weather will be a big concern, but given the strength of the system and how humid we’ll be ahead of it, strong storms will be possible. Highs will be in the mid-80s to close out the week.

The front may linger along the southern tier on Saturday, close enough to keep a few storms in the forecast. At this time, however, Saturday is trending drier and the front could move on rather quickly. Highs will be around 80°. By Sunday morning, cooler and much drier air will build into the region. Highs to start next week will only be in the low 70s, but skies look mostly sunny meaning comfortable and gorgeous weather to get outside! Overnight lows may dip into the 40s for some Sunday and Monday nights. Bottom line: a taste of summer this week, cooler and pleasant weather returns early next. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara