More dangerous heat today, a few t-storms possible too

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray T-Storm. Hi 96. Heat Index Values Around 100°.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 90.

After an official high of 95° yesterday, the heat wave continues today with highs once again well into the 90s and heat indices closing in on 100° again too. Much like yesterday, the majority of the day will be dry, but hit or miss t-storms are expected to develop by late afternoon and evening. The severe threat is minimal again too, just like yesterday. Downpours will be the main threat locally. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

A cold front will be draped across Pennsylvania Thursday, likely leading to lots of clouds, and more stray showers and t-storms. The remnants of Elsa will be moving through the Mid-Atlantic at the same time, but it appears most of the tropical moisture will stay east of Central PA, with our rain chances mainly coming via the cold front. Elsa’s track favors the Philly area overnight Thursday, but we will be watching closely for any wobbles that bring it further inland. The cold front will hang close by Friday, enough to keep the chance for an afternoon t-storm around. Saturday looks dry at this point (and less humid!) as high pressure briefly builds, but a few t-storms will be possible as next weekend wraps up. Temperatures will turn more seasonable later this week and even dip below normal for the weekend. Next week features more typical summer weather with more humidity and daily pop-up storm chances.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara