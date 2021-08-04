More decent weather today, followed by a warm-up starting tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 87.

Yesterday certainly wasn’t a bad day despite a few clouds from time to time. Today should be a repeat of yesterday with some clouds at times, but temperatures and humidity stay at fairly comfortable levels. A coastal front keeps clouds close by for today but rain shouldn’t be an issue as most moisture stays offshore. The front drifts farther eastward tomorrow and Friday, meaning more sunshine and rain-free days to close out the week. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s today with a bit of a warm-up tomorrow.

The heat increases quickly by Friday as highs should be right around 90°. Friday will be the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that looks to last into next week. Next week will be even hotter as temperatures climb into the mid-90s and the heat keeps growing! Overall, there will be very few chances for rain over the next 7 days as we add more 90° heat to our summer tally. A passing t-storm is possible Sunday and by the middle of next week, but most backyards are likely to be thirsty again by this time next week. We’ll keep you posted. Find ways to stay cool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara