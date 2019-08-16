A few more storms this afternoon, oppressive heat and humidity continues

THIS AFTERNOON: Hot, Humid, Stray PM Storms. Hi 94. Feels-Like Temps Near 100 At Times.

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Stray Shower, Muggy. Lo 73.

TUESDAY: Hot, Humid, Scattered PM T-storms. Hi 93.

Skies will be variably cloudy through the early afternoon with temperatures quickly rising to near 90 by noon. We’ll peak in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with feels-like temperatures likely to approach 100 degrees in spots. Stray storms may develop after 2pm mainly from Harrisburg and points southeast. The coverage looks isolated with severe weather not expected. Any rain should exit by early this evening, keeping the quiet weather going into the night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature scattered storm chances again during the afternoon as a few more waves of low pressure cross. Some strong storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. The front itself likely won’t fully cross the area until late-day Thursday, which will keep the rain chances until then.

By Friday, high pressure and a northerly wind will build which allow for much more comfortable temps and humidity levels. The weather looks PERFECT for our first round of Friday night football games! At this moment, the entirety of next weekend looks dry with seasonable high temperatures and a lot of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo