More heat to end the week, but lower chances for storms

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Muggy. Lo 74.

FRIDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot & Humid. Hi 94.

Our Wednesday did bring some relief from the constant afternoon/evening storm activity for the region. Storms were overall less numerous, and thankfully no severe weather came anywhere close to the Midstate. Today should be storm-free, but the steam bath continues locally. The difference today is the lack of a front or disturbance that could kick start storm activity.

A front to our west will likely hold off until late Friday. Best chances for storms Friday will likely be to our north and west but we will have to monitor the projections of where the storms could go. Either way we do not expect widespread coverage of storms. Highs will likely be in the low 90s today and Friday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso