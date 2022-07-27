TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 73.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 93.

Yesterday offered a nice respite from the heat and humidity. Clouds held tough and there were a few light showers south of the turnpike, but most areas were dry. Highs only reached 80° officially, which was a nice break after the heat wave we just went through. That won’t last, however, as the heat and humidity are likely to return for the next two days.

The stationary front that sat to our south yesterday will wobble back northward today. As such, highs will be in the upper 80s with a few light showers still possible, but again, rain chances appear limited today. Most of the ‘real juice’ will be south of the area so heavy t-storms or widespread rain are not expected. A round of scattered showers could push through tonight, which would be nice for those areas that need the rain, but no guarantee it happens. It will turn noticeably hotter Thursday with highs back in the low 90s. A few afternoon showers or t-storms may develop, but coverage looks spotty at this point. Just another verse of the same song.

A cold front will move through on Friday bringing some showers and thunderstorms with it. Once again, it will likely be feast or famine with any rainfall. Some communities will see some rain while others remain dry. Behind the front, high pressure builds in for the weekend, keeping sunshine around along with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. Enjoy it because temperatures warm up again next week with a few storm chances. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara