TODAY: More Humid, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Passing Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Less Humid. Hi 80. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday was very pleasant with highs in the lower 80s, some puffy cumulus clouds, and just a touch of humidity. Today will be warmer ahead of a cold front that will cross through the area tonight. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. It will be more humid today ahead of the next front and that could lead to a stray shower or t-storm firing up late today. Oddly, despite the low chances for showers and storms today, the Storm Prediction Center has our region highlighted for a low risk of an isolated tornado. It is possible that conditions could destabilize enough ahead of the front early this evening that some storms could produce locally damaging winds or even spin up a brief tornado. The threat is very low, however. A shower or two could linger tonight before the skies clear early Friday. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

The cold front tonight will provide a noticeable drop in humidity for Friday and into the weekend. It doesn’t get much better than this for a weekend in mid-August. Expect sunny skies, comfortable weather, and lovely conditions for outdoor plans. Saturday morning’s lows will likely fall into the 50s for many locations! The heat builds back in by Sunday, but the humidity stays low. Next week, the 90s return to start the week with increasing humidity. After the small threat of rain today, the next week looks dry. We will continue to monitor that situation too in case any (more pronounced) drought concerns return.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara