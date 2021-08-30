More humid weather with some storms to start the week, all eyes on Ida for Wednesday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy At Times, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 84.

All eyes will be on Wednesday this week as the remnants from Ida head north and meet up with a front to deliver our region a 24-hour period of heavy rainfall. There are flood and flash flood concerns for the middle part of the week. But first, there could be some storms from that same front today as it pushes through Central PA. Partly sunny skies and humid weather will lead to some of these storms developing along this front, but coverage looks spotty. A lot of backyards will stay dry today. Highs will be around 90°. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds and a stray shower as the front stalls just south of the region.

After Tuesday, our attention then turns to the remnants of Ida, which made landfall yesterday in Louisiana as a major Category 4 hurricane. Tropical moisture is forecast to track through the Tennessee Valley early this week before it reaches our region Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will feature bouts of heavy rain and Wednesday night could bring the heaviest rain as Ida’s low moves through. The storm will exit early Thursday. Rainfall amounts look to be between 2-5″ for the region through Thursday morning. This will lead to fast rises on streams, creeks, and even the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers. If you live in a low-lying flood-prone area, or if your basement typically takes on water, you should prepare now! Don’t wait. River flooding isn’t likely at this time, but we will continue to monitor. Behind Ida, Thursday will turn less humid and much nicer later in the day. Some early fall weather is then likely for Friday into the weekend with daytime highs in the 70s and nighttime lows in the 50s! Finally!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara