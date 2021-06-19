More humid with only a few storm chances this weekend

A broken line of showers and storms developed late last night and early this morning as the energy from storms over the Ohio Valley finally arrived in the Commonwealth. There still could be a few lingering showers this morning west and northwest of Harrisburg as a few showers head east over the mountains. Otherwise you will notice a warmer and more humid morning. Temperatures will start near 70° with the humidity then lasting throughout the day. Today is a good day for outdoor plans though! Temperatures will be near the upper 80s today with only a slight chance of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun will be around all day too.

Tonight will offer a higher chance for showers and storms as an upper-air disturbance pushes across the state. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and in the lower 70s. This area of rain will allow for some lingering clouds and muggy conditions heading into Sunday.

Tropical Storm Claudette was officially named earlier this morning. This is not surprising as this system has been monitored for over a week, but the storm will make landfall in short order across the Deep South with heavy rain moving in with a strong moisture feed from the Gulf of Mexico. The track of this moisture is key to our early week forecast for next Monday and Tuesday. We will see some of this moisture combining with a front rolling in from the west. This should bring a solid chance for a widespread, soaking rain late Monday and Tuesday. After this rain ends, lower humidity and more sunshine return to the Midstate for Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso