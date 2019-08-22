More humidity with late evening t-storms today, big change coming tomorrow

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Late Evening T-Storms, Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Hi 79.

Today will bring more heat and humidity and that will eventually fuel more t-storms. It will be the last day of this hot stretch as cooler air begins to sink southward later today and tonight. Ahead of that cool air, expect high temperatures to top off near 90 degrees again today with plenty of humidity. Clouds will increase ahead of the front and t-storms are more likely the later we get into this evening. Rather than developing right after lunchtime, storms are more likely to hold off until after 5pm today. Some storms will contain torrential rain and gusty winds once again, but no widespread severe weather is anticipated today.

The front will slow down as it moves through this evening and scattered showers and t-storms will continue overnight. It will be muggy tonight with lows in the 60s. Showers linger through Friday morning with plenty of cloud cover too. After lunchtime tomorrow, skies finally begin to open up and it should be a very pleasant evening for the first round of Friday night football games. The humidity will be low and skies will be clear Friday night!

At this moment, the entirety of the upcoming weekend looks dry with seasonable high temperatures, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Fall is coming! Next week has a big question mark over it with some guidance suggesting moisture from the tropics could impact the region with a few showers. Other models continue the dry and sunny weather from the weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara