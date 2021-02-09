More light snow arrives tomorrow night

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy, Turning Chilly. Temperatures Dropping Into The Upper 20s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 23. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 34. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as we await the wave of energy swinging through the Plains. This will bring us our next round of light snow Wednesday night. In the meantime, it will turn chilly again tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 20s. Wednesday will be dry during the daylight hours with highs in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S SNOW: The next storm in the series of wave trains that we’re tracking is Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. The trend since two nights ago continues to be a more suppressed storm, with most snow falling south of the Mason-Dixon line toward Baltimore and D.C. Still, we expect light snow to develop locally, just on the lighter side with 1-3″ expected area-wide by daybreak Thursday. Thursday afternoon will provide a break in the snow with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 30s.

FRIDAY MORNING’S SNOW: Yet another round of light snow is expected to move northward late Thursday night and Friday morning. How far north the precip. shield makes it is still in question, but if things come together, an additional 1-3″ would be possible through Friday morning before we dry out for the afternoon.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will start off dry but another area of low pressure will try to organize along the coast late Saturday night and Sunday morning. The timing of this system is still in question, but another round of light snow or perhaps a brief wintry mix can be expected.

The weather stays active into early next week with another round of wintry precipitation by Tuesday. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees below normal.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo