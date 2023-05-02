TODAY: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Lo 40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Occasional Showers, Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

There is an upper-level low stalled over the Great Lakes as this new month begins. Sun will warm the air and destabilize the atmosphere to produce clouds and occasional showers over the next few days. These showers cool the air and clouds begin to decrease and allow the sun to return briefly. This process happens over and over again as the upper low sits and spins and stalls. It’s this kind of setup that continues from today through Thursday. Daytime temperatures will also be 10 to 15° cooler than average with a chilly breeze at times too. It’s certainly not the best start to the month, especially considering that wet snowflakes are likely to mix in for western PA. The beginning of this week will feel more like March than May.

By Thursday and Friday, most guidance has started pulling the upper-level low away from the region and lowering the shower chances. Temperatures start to nudge upward too, with highs in the 60s by the end of the week, and likely getting back into the 70s by the end of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, this coming weekend should be much nicer than the last one with more sunshine and dry conditions. Next week, temperatures look to have a run in the 70s and the weather should be much more May-like. Be patient!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara