TODAY: Rainy & Cool. Hi 50. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 40.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 58.

The next round of rain has arrived and today will likely be the wettest day of the week. The rain will be steady and heavy at times through the morning and early afternoon before tapering to showers late today. Another 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected from today’s front, but some areas could see over 1″ too. Temperatures will sit around 50° for much of the day and it will be breezy at times too. Another cool and damp day is ahead. The rain will exit this evening and clouds will decrease overnight. Lows will be around 40°.

Friday and Saturday feature instability showers, which are basically pop-up showers during the peak heating of the day (mid-afternoon). Overall, any showers should be brief and produce less than a tenth of an inch total for the day. Tomorrow looks decent with a sunny start and highs in the upper 50s, despite a few of those showers popping up. Saturday looks chilly, mostly cloudy, and with the threat for a shower or two, not the best day. It won’t be a washout though so hopefully outdoor egg hunts are still a go in most locations. Wear those mud boots though from today’s rain!

Sunday will be chilly, but it won’t last too long. A week-long stretch of unseasonably warm weather arrives Monday. We are forecasting 60° for Monday, but 70s are on tap for the rest of the week. There is also a chance we could hit 80° for the first time this year at some point next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara