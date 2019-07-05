More scattered showers & t-storms today & Saturday; heavy rain main threat

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 87.

TONIGHT: Evening T-Storms, Then Mostly Cloudy & Muggy. Lo 74.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 87.

Today will be very similar to yesterday where several backyards saw storms with heavy rain, while many others saw nothing. Expect another humid and muggy day ahead with highs in the upper 80s. Partly sunny skies will give way to the formation of more downpours and t-storms by early afternoon. They will continue through early evening before dissipating, just like yesterday. Heavy rain will be the threat from these storms thanks again to very light flow aloft. In other words, there isn’t much in the upper atmosphere to steer the storms away. Tonight will bring clouds and muggy conditions with lows in the 70s.

Saturday will feature similar conditions once again with very humid air in place. Outdoor plans tomorrow will have to dodge scattered downpours and t-storms during the afternoon and evening with heavy rain being the main threat. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday looks drier with temperatures dipping a bit and just the outside chance of a late-day t-storm.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara