Scattered showers tonight, more scattered storms Wednesday

TONIGHT: Muggy With Showers And A Few Evening Storms. Lo 67.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Humid. Hi 82.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, Humid. Hi 82.

Showers and a few thunderstorms remain likely this evening as a front remains draped over the mid-state. Severe weather is not expected and at this point the flood threat is very low. The activity should slowly wane after sunset as the atmosphere stabilizes. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon, though any storms will be disorganized and truly hit-and-miss. Much like the past few days, it will be warm and very humid with dew points still around the 70 degree mark. While severe weather is not expected, any storm is capable of producing torrential downpours.

A better chance for more widespread rain and storms will come Thursday afternoon with a cold front. We’ll have to watch for a few severe storms as well given the impressive dynamics that will be arriving with this front. By Thursday night and into Friday, we can finally call for dry weather with confidence. The start of the weekend looks quite pleasant with sunshine and near seasonable highs in the low 80s. The humidity will fall off as well for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, the mugginess returns along with a chance for a storm late in the day, mainly west of Harrisburg. Very warm and muggy weather continues into early next week with the best chance for storms at this point forecast to be during Monday afternoon as a front grazes the area to the north.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo