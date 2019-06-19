Scattered evening downpours and storms, severe t-storms possible Thursday

THIS EVENING: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Temperatures Near 80.

TONIGHT: Muggy, Stray Downpours Mainly Early. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Best Chance Scattered T-Storms After 2pm, Some May Be Strong. Hi 83.

Areas of heavy downpours and thunderstorms can be expected this evening as a stalled front remains nearby. Any training of storms may result in a localized flood threat, although severe weather is not expected at this time. The activity should wave overnight as we lose daytime heating. It will be another warm and muggy night with lows near 70.

Another risk for storms is expected Thursday as we await the passage of a cold front. As better dynamics arrive late in the day, some of the storms may go strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. However, with some increased shear closer to the ground, an isolated weak tornado can’t be ruled out, though the greatest tornado potential looks to stay just north of the mid-state. The best chance for storms will come during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The cold front passes Thursday night which will usher in drier and slightly cooler air in by Friday! Overall the weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with low humidity through Saturday. Humidity will begin to creep back Sunday but storm chances look limited at this point aside from perhaps areas well west of Harrisburg late in the day. The story early next week becomes the temperatures as it appears possible we have our first 90 degree day on Monday. At this point, storm chances look slim with high pressure generally in control. A slightly better chance for storms will come next Tuesday as a front grazes the area to the north.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo