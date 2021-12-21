More seasonable (and dry) December weather on tap through the end of the week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 43.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 27.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 42. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

This week feels much colder, although temperatures are simply closer to the average temperature for late December. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s with afternoon highs in the 40s. Most of this week also remains dry leading up to Christmas Eve. A storm will sit off the coast tonight leading to an increase in cloud cover later today. Any rain looks to stay south and east of our area tonight. Winds pick up tomorrow behind the coastal low. Gusts to 30 mph are expected making for a windy Wednesday.

Christmas weekend will start off a little unsettled. Clouds increase on Christmas Eve Day. It will stay cloudy Christmas Eve with rain showers arriving Friday night (after most Christmas Eve services). Santa could get a little wet when visiting Central PA Friday night. The showers exit early Christmas morning, but some guidance suggests another weak disturbance brings more showers for the second half of Christmas Day. Temperatures will warm into the 50s, making for a mild and damp Christmas. Highs will be around 50° again on Sunday, which should stay dry.

Next week may start off with some rain showers, but overall, no big storms are in the forecast during the holidays. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara