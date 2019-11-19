More seasonable temperatures ahead this week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 37.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 49. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

The weather looks to remain fairly quiet during this middle stretch of the week. There are no big weather systems at play and temperatures look to remain quite seasonable for mid-November. Today will bring a mix of clouds and sun to the region with highs in the lower 50s. Tonight will offer mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will bring more of the same with partly sunny skies and highs around 50.

A few waves of energy will be swinging through this week but should keep the weather dry until late Thursday. Temperatures will turn milder for Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front. Some rain will move through with the front Friday with some scattered showers. Colder air will then follow with highs back in the 40s this weekend. A new storm will organize over the Ohio Valley on Friday and is expected to move our way Saturday. There remains uncertainty with the exact track but it does appear some rain will move through during the first half of the weekend. Should we tap into some cold air as some models suggest, a wintry mix will be possible at the onset. We’ll continue to watch, but a big winter storm doesn’t appear likely at the moment. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two days this weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara