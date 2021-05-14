More seasonable today right through the weekend

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 47.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 72.

The pattern will be changing a bit to a more seasonable one for the next several days through the weekend and early next week. Rain chances look very limited through the next 7 days. Next week will turn milder as the chill from most of May finally looks to release its grip on Central PA.

The next three days look very consistent weather-wise. Call it partly cloudy and seasonable each day with highs in the lower 70s. Each afternoon could feature a quick passing shower (similar to yesterday), but the odds aren’t great to see any rain. Outdoor plans aren’t in any jeopardy. Monday’s rain continues to trend south of PA, and the start of next week looks drier. By the middle of next week, some warm air will really start to move in as highs will approach 80° by Wednesday. Showers look to return later Wednesday into Thursday. Hang in there! Warmer days are ahead! Mid-May will finally feel like May!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara