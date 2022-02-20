More seasonable today with less wind, much warmer for President’s Day

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder W/ Weaker Winds. Hi 41. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Cold. Lo 28. Winds: Light.

PRESIDENTS DAY: Sunshine, Milder. Hi 57. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Winds back down a bit today as high pressure delivers a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the low 40s this afternoon. You’ll notice a 5-10 mph southerly breeze but it won’t be nearly as gusty as yesterday. We maintain clear skies tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

High pressure moves to our south and east for President’s Day, which means a stronger return flow and hence milder air for us. Highs will climb into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine! Make some outdoor plans because clouds and showers return Tuesday, especially during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Behind Tuesday’s rain, it will take some time for the colder air to move in, so we stay unseasonably warm into Wednesday.

Much colder air moves in by next Thursday, and at the same time, a new area of low pressure will lift north. Depending on the timing and strength of this storm, we may have to deal with a wintry mix or even some snow next Thursday night into Friday. We’re still over 5 days out, so lots can change, but that’s the one storm we’re watching over the next week. Next weekend looks chilly with highs Saturday in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo