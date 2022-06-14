TODAY: AM Showers & T-Storms, PM Sun. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Muggy. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 88.

Yesterday felt like mid-summer! Highs were in the upper 80s and it was quite humid too. It was the morning that brought some shower and storm activity yesterday with the remainder of the day being fairly pleasant. That looks to repeat itself today as a powerful complex of storms (a mesoscale convective complex, or long-lived cluster of t-storms) organized over the Great Lakes yesterday and pushed southeast last night. Some gusty winds and heavy rain are possible, with some warnings already firing across the region early this morning. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat from these storms. This afternoon and evening look great with clearing skies and temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Tonight should stay quiet with partly cloudy conditions and lows in the 60s.

While a stray shower could exist Wednesday, a better chance for a few showers and t-storms will occur Thursday. A front will eventually push through by late Friday, but before it does, showers and t-storms could linger Thursday night into Friday morning. Plenty of heat and humidity will be with us most of the week with highs in the upper 80s tomorrow through Friday. The good news for fans of cooler weather is that another shot of comfortable air is coming for the weekend with humidity sharply dropping off by Saturday! In fact, this upcoming weekend looks absolutely stellar! Highs on both days will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara