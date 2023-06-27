TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Not As Muggy. Lo 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Dry & Cooler. Hi 78.

Yesterday’s storms produced heavy rain, hail, and wind damage for parts of the region. Once again, however, plenty of backyards were missed, and still are longing for a drink of rain. We’ll get another chance today as more showers and t-storms will develop this afternoon as the humid airmass continues to give us some drought relief. Expect hit-or-miss afternoon and evening storms again with highs around 80° this afternoon, so a bit cooler than Monday. Severe weather will likely not be as widespread as yesterday, but a few storms could meet that severe threshold today and a few warnings are still possible. Stay alert!

Wednesday and Thursday both look dry with a little drop in the humidity too. In fact, tomorrow’s highs won’t quite reach 80°. Storm chances return by Friday evening with a better chance for showers and t-storms on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend looks unsettled, but we still need the rain and it won’t be a washout. As we get closer to July 4th, storm chances do appear to decrease. Good news for holiday plans, but let’s try to get some more rain before the holiday so we can enjoy our freedom, cookouts, and fireworks! We’ll have more details on the upcoming holiday forecast as get closer. Just a week away!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara