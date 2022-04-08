TODAY: Sunny Start, PM Showers. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. Hi 40.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 53.

Yesterday’s rainfall won’t be the last this week or over the weekend, but it will be the final washout for a bit. A solid soaking rain fell across all of Central PA yesterday with over 1″ reported in many backyards. The official measurement at Harrisburg International Airport set a record for rainfall on yesterday’s date of 1.23″. Combined with Tuesday night’s rain, many locations picked up around 2″ of rainfall for the week so far. But we aren’t done yet!

Friday and Saturday feature instability showers, which are basically pop-up showers during the peak heating of the day (mid-afternoon). Overall, any showers should be brief and produce less than a tenth of an inch of rain for the day. Today looks decent with a sunny start and highs in the upper 50s, despite a few of those showers popping up. Saturday looks chilly, mostly cloudy, and with the threat of a shower or two, not the best day. It won’t be a washout though so hopefully outdoor egg hunts are still a go in most locations. Wear those mud boots though from all the rain this week!

Sunday will be chilly, but it won’t last too long. A week-long stretch of unseasonably warm weather arrives Monday. We are forecasting 60° for Monday, but 70s are on tap for the rest of the week. There is also a chance we could hit 80° for the first time this year at some point next week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara