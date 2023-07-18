TODAY: Smoky Sun, Stray PM Downpour. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 86.

Downpours and thunderstorms developed for the western half of the region last evening. Perry County had radar estimates of over 2″ of rain from these downpours. Meanwhile, areas SE of Harrisburg saw no rain yesterday. Gear up for more hit-or-miss downpours for the rest of the week.

The heat and humidity will stick around, but temperatures won’t go crazy. In fact, most days will be near our normal high for mid-July, which is 87°. Indeed, many of us broke the upper 80s yesterday afternoon, just missing out on 90° in many places.

Another front crossing through today could trigger some stray downpours again this afternoon or evening. Behind this front, the weather will turn less smoky for Wednesday, but unfortunately, the humidity won’t drop as we once thought. The front from today looks to stall to the south of our region and that will keep Central PA humid tomorrow with the threat of passing showers. Thursday will be hot and humid but should be mainly dry during the day. The best chance of storms for the end of the week looks to be Thursday overnight into early Friday as another front crosses Pennsylvania. After some lingering showers Friday morning, skies should clear and the humidity should drop by the afternoon.

At this point, the weekend looks pleasant, less humid, and dry. There should be plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. It will be perfect mid-July weather for outdoor plans. Keep checking back as we will continue to monitor. Let’s hope it holds — if so, the weekend looks pretty darn good! Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara