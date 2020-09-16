More smoky sunshine today, Sally tracks south by end of week

TODAY: Smoky Sunshine. Hi 75.

TONIGHT: Clear To Partly Cloudy, Not As Chilly. Lo 58.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 80.

High pressure continues to provide comfortable, fall-like air across Central Pennsylvania today. Temperatures are starting out on a chilly note with many backyards in the 40s this morning. Some patchy fog will be around early too. Today will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average thanks in part to the continued smoke plume overhead. Sunshine may appear “filtered” or “hazy”. This is due to a smoke layer in the atmosphere that has drifted east from the massive wildfires in California and the west coast. So although it will be sunny, the brilliant blue skies that would normally appear during a pattern like this may be smoky instead. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s, not as chilly as the previous couple nights.

A weak cold front will drop in from the Great Lakes tomorrow making for increasing clouds. That front will help to steer what’s left of Hurricane Sally into the Mid-Atlantic. Moisture from Sally could move northward by tomorrow night and Friday, drawing some clouds into our region. Rainfall from the tropical system looks to remain south and another ridge of high pressure should build in for more spectacular weather by the upcoming weekend! While the tropics remain active, our weather looks fairly quiet. Spend some time outdoors this week and enjoy the cool, pleasant nights! The weekend will feature highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for more of an autumnal feel. Should be great for more outdoor activities!

Tropical Update: Sally is grinding to a halt as it nears the northern Gulf coast. It has re-strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane and will deliver massive amounts of rain and life-threatening storm surge to coastal areas as it takes its time making landfall later this morning. Rainfall amounts of 10-20″ are likely along the Alabama and Florida panhandle coastline which will result in historic flooding. The storm should move north and pull away from these states by Thursday, affecting Georgia and the Carolinas with heavy rain through Friday. It will stay south of our region, just bringing Central PA some clouds late tomorrow and early Friday.

In addition to Sally, we are monitoring three other tropical systems in the Atlantic: Paulette, Teddy, and Vicky. Vicky is expected to fizzle over the next few days and Paulette will race into the northern Atlantic. Teddy is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, but any threat to land also appears minimal at this point. Let’s hope this all holds while the U.S. deals with Sally this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara