TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Milder. Lo 67.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Evening Shower. Hi 84.

It was a fantastic Father’s Day across Central PA with lots of sunshine, calmer winds than Saturday, and temperatures topping off in the lower 80s. What a beautiful weekend overall and a great one to spend outside! Hopefully, you took advantage!

Today will be similar to yesterday, but a few degrees warmer, and perhaps a few more afternoon clouds. Expect highs in the upper 80s today with dry conditions. There is an area of low pressure that will hang out just to our south for much of the week ahead. This will start to spread some clouds our way tomorrow and Wednesday, but rain chances from this low continue to look limited. Bad news for the drought conditions across the region. There is some hope this changes by the end of the week, however.

Looking ahead, humidity increases by the end of the week, and that could mean an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms by Friday and the weekend. While rain isn’t a guarantee, the pattern offers a better chance to see more unsettled days ahead. Fingers crossed later this week will usher in better chances for some daily showers and t-storms. We’ll continue to monitor the trends. In the meantime, happy Summer! The Summer solstice occurs Wednesday at 10:57am.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara