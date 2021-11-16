More sun and less breezy today, brief warm-up coming

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Breezy. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Milder. Hi 57.

Yesterday finally brought some sunshine in the afternoon but it was chilly and breezy with high temperatures just shy of 50°. Today will be a chilly but dry day with highs around 50° again. It will also be less breezy than yesterday. A mid-week warm-up is expected with highs flirting with 60° Wednesday and getting well into the 60s by Thursday. However, the next front will move through Thursday, bringing a few showers by evening (after 4pm) but more importantly, much cooler air again by the start of next weekend. By Friday, highs will return to the mid-40s! The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues this week. Despite the uphill climb mid-week, it’s a rush back down to the bottom by Friday and into the weekend. The weather during this stretch, however, remains fairly quiet other than those Thursday night showers.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving week shows the potential for a strong storm to bring rain (and perhaps snow in parts of northern PA) on Monday followed by a period of gusty winds leading up to Thanksgiving. It will remain seasonable to below normal temperature-wise through next week. We’ll keep you posted and keep watching the trends for all of you travelers into next week too.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara