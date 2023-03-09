TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 32. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow To Rain. Hi 40. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Yesterday was almost a picture-perfect day. Despite the breeze, temperatures reached 50° again in most areas. Today will be a carbon copy, with lots of sunshine and high temperatures back near 50°. It will be breezy again, but not quite as gusty as the last two days. Clouds will increase tonight as we prepare for light snow by tomorrow morning.

Light snow will develop after 9am and spread across the viewing area through the morning. It will be snowing for most of Friday, but the snow will be light and some of it will melt thanks to above-freezing temperatures throughout the day. The snow will also begin to mix with and likely change over to rain during the afternoon. While a coating-2″ seems like a good forecast for most areas, a lot of melting will keep this more wet than white. But don’t be alarmed if there is a period of steady, light snow late tomorrow morning. The snow and rain will taper to showers by tomorrow evening, but some snow showers could linger into early Saturday morning.

Tomorrow’s timeline.

The weekend will feature breezy conditions on Saturday and another storm appears in the works for late Sunday into Monday. More rain and snow with this one, but let’s get through tomorrow first before we look ahead. Given the temperature profile, I wouldn’t get too excited about a ton of snow with either one. We will continue to post updates, so check back often!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara