More sunshine today, staying chilly but less breezy

TODAY: Sunny, Less Breezy. Hi 32.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 19.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 39.

High pressure will continue to dominate Central PA’s weather early this week, including today with more sunshine and chilly temperatures. After starting the day in the teens, highs will be a tad warmer than yesterday and climb to around the freezing mark or slightly above. It will also be less breezy today. Tonight will offer clear skies and low temperatures dipping into the teens again.

Tomorrow will also be sunny and slightly warmer with highs approaching 40 degrees in the afternoon. It will also stay dry through the work week too with no threat for precipitation until the weekend. Temperatures do moderate back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

We’re watching what could be a round of wintry weather on Saturday depending on exactly how cold we get. An area of low pressure will develop south of the region Friday night and could spread in a rain/snow mix by early Saturday. Locations north and west of Harrisburg have the best chance to see snow given the expected colder temperature profile in those locations. The precipitation looks to linger into Sunday morning with conditions turning breezy. It looks like another weekend slop-fest with precipitation type and timing still uncertain at this point. We will follow the trends and keep you posted with our thinking throughout the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara