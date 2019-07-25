More sunshine today, staying comfortable

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Clear & Calm. Lo 66.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 86.

While yesterday was just about perfect in most backyards, there were some showers and downpours that developed over the ridge tops and drifted eastward in the early evening thanks to a weak trough overhead. That scenario will likely play out again today. Expect another mostly sunny day with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Most of the region will stay dry, but a few more showers could develop late in the day over the ridge tops and drift east once again…so just a heads up. Any shower activity will die down after sunset and tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the 60s.

Dry weather looks to continue into late-week and most of the weekend. Temperatures will begin to climb closer to 90 by Saturday and Sunday with the humidity ramping up again too. There are hints that a weak front may bring some stray t-storms back by next Tuesday, but rain chances seem very low at this point until the middle of next week. Temperatures look to stay hot early next week and a cold front next Wednesday may bring our best chance for t-storms in the next week. Until then, enjoy this prolonged stretch of quiet weather!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara